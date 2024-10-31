Google received a fine of more than 2 undecillion rubles from Russia for removing government and pro-government accounts from YouTube. An undecillion is a trillion times a trillion times a trillion.

This was reported by the Russian propaganda state agency TASS.

Such a fine significantly exceeds the entire GDP of the world, which the International Monetary Fund estimates at $110 trillion. The stock value of the entire corporation is $2.16 trillion.

This amount of the fine is not final. It will grow due to non-payment and if it is not repaid within nine months, it will start doubling every day. In Russia, they decided that Google can return to the Russian market only when it pays 2 undecillion rubles.

Here are two undecillion written in numbers — 2,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000.

In August, Google completely disabled the monetization of YouTube bloggers from Russia.

