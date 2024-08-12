Google will completely disable monetization of the YouTube bloggers from Russia

The contextual advertising service Google AdSense will completely close its activities in Russia and disable the accounts of users from the Russian Federation.

Russian media write about this, adding a screenshot of the corresponding letter from Google:

"We are deactivating all AdSense accounts whose country of location is Russia. Accordingly, it will not be possible to receive income from monetization through such accounts. Earnings for July will be paid between August 21 and 26," the Google Payments team said in a statement.

Thus, Russian site owners and bloggers working on YouTube will completely lose access to Google AdSense and the services provided by the advertising network.

Google turned off monetization of Russian YouTube bloggers in March 2022, after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. At that time, YouTube users from Russia stopped seeing ads, and bloggers did not receive most of their income.

However, the viewer could still see ads if they were outside of Russia or had a VPN enabled. In this case, the Russian YouTube blogger, whose video was viewed from abroad, received money for showing advertisements. However, now they wonʼt get paid, even if the ad in their video is viewed from abroad.