“As long as it takes.” Great Britain will allocate $3.7 billion annually for the defense of Ukraine

The Ministry of Finance of Great Britain next year will allocate an additional £2.9 billion (more than $3.7 billion) to the defense department of the United Kingdom for military support to Ukraine.

This was reported today by the head of the Ministry of Finance of Great Britain Rachel Reeves, Reuters reports.

Reeves promised that annual support to Ukraine of almost £3 billion would last "as long as it takes".

In her budget speech, Reeves said the extra spending would bring Britain closer to its defense target of 2.5% of GDP and allow the country to more than meet its NATO commitment of 2% of GDP.

She added that the promise to provide Ukraine with £2.9 billion in military support each year came in addition to the £2.26 billion that Britain allocated as part of the G7 agreement to provide Ukraine with a loan of up to $50 billion, which will be repaid with proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.