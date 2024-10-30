Time called the online marriage service in “Diia” one of the best inventions of the world

The American publication Time included the Ukrainian application "Diia" in the list of the best inventions of 2024. All of this thanks to the "Marriage Online" function launched this year.

This is reported on the Time website.

The online marriage service was launched at the beginning of September. Through the application, one of the partners can make an offer to the other, who will have 14 days to respond.

In case of agreement, the couple must provide their data for the application within 12 hours, after which the system will offer free dates — the closest for the ceremony will be in five days.

On the day of the wedding, you will need to go to the online ceremony via the link in "Diia", where an employee of the Digital DRATS will be waiting. The marriage process lasts up to 30 minutes.

“It may seem like a harsh way to declare your love, but it was designed to help many Ukrainian couples who are physically separated due to Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine move on with their lives. More than 1.1 million Ukrainians proposed using this technology during the first month it was available, and 435 couples got married during that time," the Time article reads.

Other Time-listed inventions include the worldʼs first triple-screen smartphone, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, the Luum eyelash extension robot, new vaccines to fight malaria, and more.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.