“Diia” launched an online video marriage service

The "Marriage online" service has been launched in the "Diia" application for all interested parties. Previously, the service was in beta testing.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The department emphasized that the service is especially important for military personnel and couples who cannot be close to each other due to the war.

How to use the service:

update "Diia" and go to "Services" — "Online Marriage";

select "Propose Marriage" and send a notification to your partner on a convenient messenger;

the partner will receive a request and must respond within 14 days;

after consent, provide your data for the application within 12 hours;

the system will offer free dates — the closest for the ceremony will be in five days.

Also, in "Diia" you can determine what to do with the surname after the wedding: keep your own, take your partnerʼs surname or make it double.

Already on the day of the wedding, it will be necessary to go to the online ceremony via the link in "Diia", where an employee of the Digital DRATS will be waiting. The marriage process lasts up to 30 minutes.

The digital certificate of marriage registration will be automatically uploaded to "Diia" within 24 hours. And the physical document can be ordered by “Ukrposhta” delivery or picked up at the branch.

Ukrainians who:

older than 18 years;

have a verified tax number;

have an ID card or foreign passport in "Diia";

are not in another marriage;

if divorced, there is data about this in the DRATS register.

If necessary, the marriage application can be canceled and resubmitted at any convenient time.