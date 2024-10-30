The soldier and writer Yuriy Kanyuk died at the front

The military man and writer, historian and theologian Yuriy Kanyuk died at the front during a combat mission in the Toretsk direction. It happened on October 21. He was 30 years old.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

In peacetime, Yuriy lived in Lviv, taught history and was engaged in writing. His work includes the book "Letter of Starry Void", which was published in 2018. He continued to write even on the front line, in between battles, the Ministry of Culture said.

"This is a new shot revival. How many more stories have not been told by it? How many more books have not been written [by them]? In loving memory of the Hero", declared the death of Yuriy in the community "About books. What to read?”.

Yuriy Kanyuk.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.