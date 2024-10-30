It will be allowed to buy cannabis legally in two German cities. This is an experiment

It is planned to sell marijuana in specialized stores in Hannover and Frankfurt am Main in Germany. The pilot project will be launched in 2025.

This was reported by the German news service Tagesschau.

The mayorʼs office said that approximately three such stores will be opened in Hanover. The experiment will last five years, all this time the progress will be monitored by medical workers. A similar model will be introduced in Frankfurt am Main in cooperation with the local University of Applied Sciences.

Any adult resident without contraindications can participate in the experiment, provided that he or she fills out questionnaires. Participants of the experiment will be issued ID cards, which will be used to purchase cannabis in specific stores. The amount of the substance cannot exceed the legal amount. It is forbidden to share marijuana with someone — for this they can be expelled from the program. Almost 4 000 people are expected to participate in the experiment.

Goods in stores will be sold by trained staff. If doctors notice "suspicious consumer behavior" that would indicate the development of addiction, the curators of the project can intervene.

Thus, scientists want to investigate how regular consumption of cannabis affects human health and behavior. They seek to protect young people, divert them from the illegal drug market and prevent addiction.

In Germany, a law partially legalizing the consumption of cannabis came into force on April 1. Now adult Germans will be able to carry up to 25 grams of cannabis or grow up to three plants at home.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.

Author: Anastasiia Mohylevets