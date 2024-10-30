In Germany, the Russian is suspected of circumventing sanctions against the Russian Federation

A Russian was detained in Germany for violating sanctions against the Russian Federation. He used his German company to purchase "sea goods" for Russia in violation of sanctions.

This is reported by Tagesspiegel.

The figure in the case is suspected of violating the German law on foreign trade. The Frankfurt prosecutorʼs office says he may have traded in satellite dishes and sonar devices used in the deep sea.

So, the person involved in the case allegedly sold the sanctioned technology to Russia and brought it there. Currently, law enforcement officers are searching six real estate properties in Germany — they have already seized some material evidence.

This is not the first time that Russians have been arrested or convicted in Germany for helping Germany. For example, in July a German court found a man with dual German-Russian citizenship guilty of selling electronics to Russian companies for military use. He received 6 years and 9 months of imprisonment.

