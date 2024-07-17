In Germany, a man was sentenced for selling military electronics to Russia

A German court found a man with dual German-Russian citizenship guilty of selling electronics to Russian companies for military use. He received 6 years and 9 months of imprisonment.

Reuters writes about it.

The Stuttgart court said that the 59-year-old man delivered 120,000 parts to Russia that could be used for military purposes between January 2020 and May 2023.

Among them were parts used in Orlan-10 drones, which Russia uses in the war against Ukraine.

After the outbreak of full-scale war in 2022, the accused attempted to conceal sales to Russian companies using invoices and waybills for destinations such as Hong Kong and Turkey.

The court did not name the accused, but noted that he confessed to the crime and expressed regret. His 54-year-old partner received a suspended sentence.