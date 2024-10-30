General Staff: Ukraine eliminated 1 560 Russian soldiers and 8 tanks over the past day

On October 29, Russia lost another 1 560 servicemen killed and wounded, as well as dozens of military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian fighters destroyed 8 tanks, 29 armored combat vehicles, 38 artillery systems, 1 rocket salvo fire system, 2 air defense systems, 40 operational-tactical level drones, 91 vehicles and 1 special equipment unit.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.

