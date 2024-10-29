Norway will allocate €118 million for air defense systems in Ukraine

Norway will allocate NOK 1.4 billion (€118 million) for the expansion of air defense systems in Ukraine.

This was stated by Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre, who was quoted by the Norwegian government website.

"I am very glad that we can help Ukraine acquire a new Patriot anti-aircraft missile system. Strengthening air defense is one of the most urgent needs of Ukraine since the beginning of the war," Støre emphasized.

Norway has repeatedly given priority to strengthening Ukraineʼs air defense — both through donations from the reserves of the Norwegian Armed Forces and as part of international cooperation initiatives. In particular, Norway transferred the NASAMS air defense system to Ukraine.

Norway also provided personnel to train the Ukrainian military to work with air defense equipment. Earlier this year, Norway allocated nearly NOK 4 billion (€337 million) to Ukrainian air defenses, including as part of a German-led initiative to procure Patriot missiles for Ukraine.

At the NATO summit last summer, the Norwegian government announced that one billion Norwegian kroner (€84 million) of this amount would be used in connection with the transfer to Ukraine, in cooperation with Germany, of a complete IRIS-T air defense battery, as well as for the repair and maintenance of air defense equipment.

