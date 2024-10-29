The Verkhovna Rada approved the draft law on an agreement with the investigation in corruption cases. The Presidentʼs signature is next

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in the second reading draft law No. 12039 on agreements with the investigation in corruption cases.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

263 MPs were in favor. The draft law is approved by the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP), the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), and it also complies with Ukraineʼs international obligations.

The draft law introduces a new article that, in the event of cooperation with the investigation through exposure of accomplices and compensation for damages, allows for a shorter term of imprisonment than required by law. At the same time, the court will be able to determine as additional punishment a fine:

for non-serious crimes — from 20 000 to 120 000 hryvnias of non-taxable minimum income of citizens (NTMI);

for serious crimes — from 120 000 to 6 million hryvnias of NTMI;

for particularly serious crimes — from 270 000 to 12 million hryvnias of NTMI.

Also, in such cases, the court will be able to confiscate the property of the person involved, if this type of punishment is agreed upon. At the same time, it is not possible to enter into an agreement with the organizer of the crime, except in the case when the person involved in the case agrees to expose another organizer.

If we are talking about crimes of lesser severity and if they are not large schemes without accomplices, then the person involved can receive a reduced prison sentence, who fully compensates the losses and pays the fine.

The law must be signed by October 31 in order to receive €4 billion under the Ukraine Facility Plan. So 251 MPs voted for the bill to be signed by the president urgently.

On July 18, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported in the first reading draft law No. 11340 on agreements with the investigation in the proceedings regarding corruption crimes. However, the Anti-Corruption Committee of the Council, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office opposed the draft law No. 11340.

Already on October 9, the Rada supported a new draft law that met Ukraineʼs international obligations.

