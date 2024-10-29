In winter, Ukraine will increase electricity imports from the EU. This will strengthen the stability of the energy system

From December 1, 2024, the maximum capacity for importing electricity from the countries of the European Union will increase from the current 1.7 GW to 2.1 GW. This will increase the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system to Russian attacks.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Ukraine and the EU have reached relevant agreements. Also, Ukraine will additionally have the possibility of guaranteed 250 MW of transfer capacity from the EU in emergency aid mode.

This decision, in particular, was discussed at the meeting of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv in September.

The carrying capacity of interstate crossings allows Ukraine to export up to 550 MW and import up to 1 700 MW. Ukraine hoped that the maximum permitted import capacity would be increased by 30% to 2.2 GW.

Attacks of the Russian Federation on the energy industry

Russia resumed massive attacks on Ukrainian energy this spring. Mass strikes on energy facilities in Ukraine are regular. Since March 22, the Russians have already destroyed more than 9 GW — half of the peak electricity consumption in winter.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported that this winter, a deficit in the energy system may lead to power outages from 4 to 18 hours a day.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.