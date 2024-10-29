General Staff: The Ukrainian military eliminated 1 360 occupiers and 9 of their tanks over the past day

On October 28, Russia lost another 1 360 servicemen killed and wounded, as well as dozens of military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian fighters destroyed 9 tanks, 9 armored combat vehicles, 45 artillery systems, 1 rocket salvo fire system, 72 operational-tactical drones, 89 vehicles and 10 special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed about the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.