The ruling party won the elections in Uzbekistan

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan won the leadership in the parliamentary elections. Voting took place on Sunday, October 27.

The victory of the political forces is evidenced by the data of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Thus, the party in power receives 64 mandates out of 150 in the lower house of the parliament, the Democratic Party "Milliy Tiklanish" — 29 mandates, the "Ecological Party of Uzbekistan" — 16, the "Peopleʼs Democratic Party of Uzbekistan" — 20, the Social Democratic Party "Adolat" — 21.

The turnout, according to CEC, was 74.72%. More than 15 million voters voted, of which more than 140 000 did so while abroad. The turnout was the highest in the Fergana region of the country — 75.71%. Residents of Tashkent voted the least — 62.39%, writes the Uzbek editorial staff of Radio Liberty.

The previous parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan were held in 2019. The country under the leadership of Shavkat Mirziyoyev was emerging from self-isolation after more than 25 years of authoritarian leader Islam Karimovʼs rule. However, politics in Uzbekistan remains closed, and the space for pluralism and criticism of the government is narrowed, the publication writes.

In 2024, Uzbekistan voted for deputies and parties for the first time under a mixed system. Another novelty is that almost half of the candidates for parliament are women. There was no opposition in the elections, so the peopleʼs elected representatives will probably create a legislative body loyal to President Mirziyoyev.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.

Author: Anastasiia Mohylevets