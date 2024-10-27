Russia launched 80 drones over Ukraine. Air defense shot down half

On the night of October 27, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 80 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of an unknown type. Air defense forces shot down 41 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russians launched drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia).

Anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Air Defense worked in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Chernihiv regions. Most enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa and Kyiv regions.

In addition, 32 Russian drones were lost in location, one flew in the direction of Belarus.