In Dnipro, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased again — there are already five of them

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Dnipro rose to five. The rescuers retrieved the manʼs body from under the rubble.

This was reported by the head of regional military administration, Serhii Lysak.

There are no reports of an increase in the number of victims, as of 12:35 p.m. there were 21 of them. Seven were in the hospital, including a 17-year-old teenager in serious condition.

The policemanʼs wife and daughter were among the dead. The younger daughter of the investigator was saved. In total, 21 victims have already been injured in the city, among them children — girls aged 8 and 16 and two 17-year-old boys.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced that the Russians damaged the Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro, one of the most important hospitals in the country.

The Russians hit the Dnieper with missiles on the night of October 26. The mayor of the city, Borys Filatov, wrote that it was probably hit by ballistics. In the city, 13 high-rise buildings and two private houses, hospital buildings, and cars were damaged.

