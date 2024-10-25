Ukraine submitted a document on accession to the Rome Statute to the UN. What does this mean

Ukraine submitted to the UN secretariat the instrument of ratification regarding Ukraineʼs accession to the Rome Statute.

This was reported by Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the Office of the President for Legal Affairs.

"Now the Rome Statute is finally with Ukraine. It was a difficult path, but we passed it and we are proud of this achievement," she said.

This means that as of January 1, 2025, Ukraine will officially join the Rome Statute.

What does this mean

The Rome Statute is an international treaty that became the basis for the creation of the ICC and defined the list of crimes that the court has the right to investigate: war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and crimes of aggression.

On August 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed the law on the ratification of the Rome Statute.

And on October 22, Zelensky signed into law No. 11484, which brings the Criminal Code of Ukraine into compliance with the norms of the Rome Statute. In particular, the law criminalizes crimes against humanity and introduces command responsibility, meaning that commanders will be held responsible for the war crimes of their subordinates, even if they did not personally commit them, but knew about them and ignored them.

The law also provides for an increase in the term of punishment for the crime of aggression to life imprisonment.