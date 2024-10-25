A hospital official is suspected of extorting a bribe from a military officer in the Lviv region

An official of a military hospital is suspected of demanding a bribe so that a serviceman could continue treatment in the Lviv region.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the suspect demanded money from a military patient for the possibility of further treatment in a hospital. For this, he asked for 15 000 hryvnias — a thousand for each day in the hospital.

In addition, after several stages of treatment "for a separate fee", the suspect had to issue a medical certificate to the military about his state of health, so that he would have a reason to leave the army. The suspected official was detained after receiving the money.

He is suspected of extorting and receiving a bribe, for which he faces up to 10 years in prison. The official was taken into custody, law enforcement officers are looking for other possible people involved in the robbery.

