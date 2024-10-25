The UN allocates $20 million to help vulnerable categories of Ukrainians, including displaced persons

The coordinator of the United Nations system in Ukraine Matias Shmale reported on the decision of the UN and partners to allocate $20 million to support local organizations that help vulnerable populations. Such categories include, in particular, orphans, the elderly and people with reduced mobility, and internally displaced persons.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

This topic was discussed at a meeting to support the evacuated population, which was chaired by the deputy head of the Office of the President Iryna Vereshchuk. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Ministry of Reintegration, international and public organizations and a number of regional military administrations.

The greatest attention was paid to barrier-free access, to the arrangement of temporary residences for elderly and immobile internally displaced persons.

Currently, proposals are expected from organizations that are already working and have experience, but need additional funds to implement their current projects or want to expand their activities.

The UN humanitarian coordinator noted that international organizations will continue to support evacuated Ukrainians. Special attention will be paid to the support of vulnerable categories of the population.

