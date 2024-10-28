Over the year, the Brave Together project has helped thousands of young people cope with depression and anxiety

A year ago, the Maybelline New York cosmetic brand team in Ukraine launched the Brave Together global project. He has helped thousands of young people deal with depression and anxiety.

The project was created with the support of the UA Mental Help charity fund. His mission is to end stereotypes about depression and anxiety.

Ambassadors of the program in Ukraine became singer Jerry Heil, singer Melovin, actor and war veteran Nazar Grabar, and influencer Olya Shelby. During the year of work, psychologists conducted more than 7 300 psychological consultations — through a hotline and a Telegram bot.

In August 2024, the project launched the educational direction Brave Talk: this is a free training for educational institutions. At the training, 457 teenagers have already learned how to help peers who need support in anxious or depressed moments of their lives.

The project continues to operate!

To talk to a psychologist for free (09:00—21:00):

call the hotline 0-800-331-200;

enter the Telegram bot.

