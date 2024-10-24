Poll: Over 80% of Ukrainians would vote for joining the EU and NATO

More than 80% of Ukrainians would vote for Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union and NATO if such referendums were held in the near future.

This is evidenced by the results of a sociological survey by the Razumkov Center, reports Interfax-Ukraine.

The poll was conducted on September 20-26, 2024. According to its results, 81% of Ukrainians are ready to participate in the referendum on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU. Moreover, 88% of those who intend to participate in such a referendum would vote for the accession, and 8% would vote against it.

82% of respondents would participate in the referendum on joining NATO. 86% of those who would like to take part in such a referendum would vote for accession, against — 10%.

96% of residents of western Ukraine who intend to participate in the referendum expressed their intention to join the EU (against — 3%), 90% of residents of the center (against — 5.5%), 81% of residents of the east (against — 13%) and 69% of southerners (20% against).

95% of residents of western Ukraine who intend to take part in the referendum expressed their intention to join NATO (against — 2%), 88.5% of residents of the center (against — 8.5%), 78% of residents of the east (against — 16 %) and 64% of residents of the south (against — 26%).

At the same time, the share of those who would vote for joining the EU and NATO increased. Thus, in November-December 2021, 78% of respondents were ready to support joining the EU, and 18% would vote against it. At that time, 70% of respondents were ready to vote for joining NATO, while 24.5% were against.

The research was carried out within the framework of the Program for the Promotion of Public Activity "Join!", which is financed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by Pact in Ukraine.

The face-to-face poll was conducted in the unoccupied territories of Ukraine among 2 016 adult respondents. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

