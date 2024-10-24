The head of the Ternopil TRC is suspected of demanding a bribe for a delay from the army

The head of the Ternopil territorial recruit center (TRC) is suspected of demanding a bribe for a postponement from the army.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The Bureau says that an entrepreneur engaged in agribusiness for the first time obtains a higher education on a full-time basis in one of the educational institutions of the Subcarpathian region. According to the law, he has the right to a postponement of military service. However, the suspected soldier said that he would issue him a certificate of deferment only for a bribe — coupons for a thousand liters of diesel fuel, worth approximately $1 500.

The official was detained on October 21 after receiving fuel coupons. In addition to coupons, $13 000 and 73 000 hryvnias in cash were found in his car. The suspectʼs office was also searched — fuel cards for over a thousand liters of diesel and gasoline were seized from there.

The military commission was informed of the suspicion of receiving an illegal benefit, for which he faces up to 10 years in prison. The investigation continues, they are looking for other possible people involved in the robbery.

