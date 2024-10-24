Finland permanently closes two checkpoints on the border with Russia

Finland has finally closed the temporary checkpoints "Inari" and "Parikkala" on the border with Russia in the Lieksan district. Border guards remove markings on border points.

This is reported by Yle.

Both points have not been used since 2022, but it was decided to finally close them only now. Traffic through "Inari" was stopped on November 1, 2021, and through "Parikkala" on April 19, 2022. This is due to restrictions on the export of wood to Russia.

"The decision in no way changes the existing situation and does not affect local residents. This was the final decision to close the Inari checkpoint, said Samuli Murtonen, the deputy head of the North Karelia Border Service.

"Inari" is located in North Karelia, and "Parikkala" — in South Karelia.

The heads of border services of Finland and Russia unanimously decided to close the temporary checkpoints in October. As the publication notes, Russia and Finland can agree on the opening of new temporary checkpoints.

Earlier this year, Finland closed checkpoints on the border with Russia due to the flow of illegal asylum seekers, who were artificially directed by the Russian Federation to Finland and the Baltic states.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.