General Staff: The Russian Army lost another 1 240 soldiers and 45 artillery systems over the past day

On October 23, the Russian army lost another 1 240 soldiers wounded and killed, as well as military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, last day the Defense Forces destroyed two more Russian tanks, 25 armored fighting vehicles, 45 artillery systems, two rocket salvo systems, 108 operational-tactical drones, 69 vehicles and four units of special equipment.

The total estimated losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff, can be viewed in the infographic below:

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.

