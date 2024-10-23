Paddington bear received a British passport

Paddington Brown, also known as Paddington Bear, has officially received a British passport.

The Guradian writes about it.

While working on the film "The Adventures of Paddington 3", producer Rob Silva approached the British Home Office and asked to issue a bear passport sample as a prop for filming. However, the Ministry of Internal Affairs made a real document for Paddington.

Passport of Paddington Bear. Radio Times

The passport indicated that Paddington Brown is a bear and also pasted his photo. Such documents were no longer issued to any of the fictional characters.

"Youʼd never think the MIA had a sense of humor, but they just put him [Paddington] on the list as a Bear," Silva noted.

Paddington Bear has been one of Britainʼs best-loved characters for the past 60 years. The first childrenʼs book "A bear named Paddington" was printed back in 1958.

In 2014, the film "The Adventures of Paddington" was released, it was directed by the British director Paul King. He also worked on the continuation of the picture — "The Adventures of Paddington 2", which was released in 2017. In these films, the bear was voiced in Ukrainian by Volodymyr Zelensky, who was not yet president at the time.

The third part of the film about Paddington will be released in Ukraine on January 16, 2025. According to the plot, the bear will go to Peru to visit Aunt Lucy and will get into a mysterious adventure.

