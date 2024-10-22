Nova Poshta airline company received permits for flights to Kyiv and Lviv. What does this mean

Supernova Airlines received permission from the State Aviation Service of Ukraine for flights to Kyiv and Lviv. However, flights will become possible only after the sky over Ukraine opens.

This is stated in the decree of the State Aviation Service.

Flights were allowed seven times a week on the "Lviv — Prague" and "Kyiv — Prague" connections.

Obtaining a license from the State Aviation Service enabled the company to apply for a permit from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The last Supernova also received on October 17, and this gave it the right to make commercial flights in the skies of the European Union.

According to the press service of "Nova Poshta", the airline is strategically targeting long-haul flights from the USA to Europe and from China to Europe, and will also be ready to carry out charter flights at the request of third-party customers.

As explained to "Babel" in "Nova Poshta", Supernova planes will start flying only when they open the sky over Ukraine. So far, there are no flights to Kyiv and Lviv, as the airspace is closed.

"In order to be able to fly immediately after the opening of the airspace of Ukraine, it is necessary to obtain a commercial permit for this. Obtaining this permission means that we will be able to fly the indicated routes as soon as it becomes possible — that is, when the airspace is open," the company said.

Supernova Airlines is a subsidiary of the Nova Poshta group, founded in 2021.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.