A woman from Lviv was suspected of desecrating military graves on October 20

The law enforcement officers found out who damaged the graves of soldiers on October 20 in Lviv — it is probably a 48-year-old woman from Lviv.

This is reported by the police of the Lviv region.

The investigation found out with the help of video from surveillance cameras that the woman scattered flowers, wreaths and lamps on 39 graves of servicemen on the field of Honorable Burials No. 76 of the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv.

The extras in the case were informed of the suspicion of trespassing over the grave, she faces up to 5 years in prison.

