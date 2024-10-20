Unknown persons damaged military graves in Lviv

Unknown persons damaged the graves of servicemen at the Lychakivske cemetery in Lviv.

This was reported by the local police and the head of affairs of the Lviv City Council Yevhen Boyko.

According to Boyko, a total of 23 graves were damaged, of which 17 were military graves, three were graves of political prisoners, and two were of volunteers.

The published photos show that the vandals scattered flowers and photos on the graves and broke the lamps.

Law enforcement officers are working on the spot, they are reviewing video footage from surveillance cameras.

