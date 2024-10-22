The death of a 13-year-old girl at school is being investigated in Odesa

Odesa police are investigating the circumstances of the death of a 13-year-old girl in one of the educational institutions in the Prymorsky district of the city.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police.

The teachers said that during the air raid siren, students and teachers went down to the shelter. Then the schoolgirl felt sick. The teachers called an ambulance and began to provide the child with first aid. Medics arrived on call and began resuscitation measures, but the girl died.

The investigative and operative group of the territorial division of the police worked at the scene of the incident. Investigators entered information with the preliminary note "natural death" into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations. The childʼs body was submitted for forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

The pre-trial investigation continues under the procedural guidance of the Primorsky District Prosecutorʼs Office of the city of Odesa.

