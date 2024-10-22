A dead man was found in the Poltava TRC — they say it was a suicide

The body of a man with "obvious signs" of suicide was found in the technical premises of the Poltava regional territorial recruit center (TRC). It happened on October 21.

This was reported in the press service.

And they added that no traces of violence were found on the manʼs body. Law enforcement officers were called to the scene. They initiated a criminal case. TRC also conducts an official investigation.

According to the data of the Poltava TRC, the police brought a wanted man to the preliminary collection point for conscripts. He refused to pass the military medical board, so they drew up a certificate of refusal and prepared a report about it to the police.

Last year, the man was sentenced under Article 336 of the Criminal Code to three years in prison with a one-year probationary period, which ended in September.

"There was no physical or psychological pressure on the conscript — he waited at the assembly point until all the documents were processed," the Poltava TRC declares.

