$450 000 and his sonʼs Russian passport were found in the possession of the head of the Mykolaiv Regional MSEC

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed the head of the Mykolaiv regional medical and social expert commission (MSEC) in corruption schemes to evade the draft.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

They found more than $450 000, a collection of jewelry that she hid at various addresses, and her sonʼs Russian passport. The law enforcement officers found most of the money and jewelry in the apartment of the son, an intern at the medical university.

According to SBU, the man obtained Russian citizenship at the former Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Odesa before the start of the full-scale war. It also has three undeclared apartments.

The investigation established that during the years 2015-2023, the head of MSEC indicated in her declarations only official profits in the total amount of about two million hryvnias.

The Security Service of Ukraine adds that in 2023, the official issued disability group II for herself and her son in order to receive additional benefits and social benefits from the state.

The law enforcement officers are solving the issue of reporting the official about suspicion. The investigation is ongoing.

The press service of SBU does not disclose the name of the suspect, but on the website of the Department of Health of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, they name Yuskevych Vita Valentynivna as the head of the regional MSEK.

At the beginning of October, the court took the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa into custody. She is suspected of illegal enrichment for millions of hryvnias in the case of illegal registration of disability for men.

Law enforcement officers searched the office and residence of Tetyana Krupa — found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts. The law enforcement officers claim that they exposed Krupa and her son — the head of the regional Pension Fund — for illegal enrichment.

