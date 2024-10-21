Zelensky signed the anti-corruption law on transparent construction

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed draft law No. 11057 on transparent construction. It obliges auction organizers to publicly publish prices for material resources, ongoing repair services, construction works, as well as information about construction materials.

This law should make it difficult for corruption in public construction and to overcome the problem of overestimation of prices for building materials in construction procurement estimates.

Now, without exception, all customers of tenders for construction, including road works, will have to publish estimates on “Prozorro” within three working days from the date of signing the contract with the contractor or making changes to this contract.

On the other hand, now the customers of construction tenders mostly do not publish the prices after signing the agreement with the contractor. Most often, you can see only the total cost of construction, which may hide an inflated price for concrete, reinforcement, sand, etc.

