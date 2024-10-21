Oleksandr Pertsovsky became the new chairman of the board of “Ukrzaliznytsia”

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, at the request of the Supervisory Board of “Ukrzaliznytsia”, appointed Oleksandr Pertsovsky as the chairman of the board of the company for a period of three years.

This was reported in the press service of the company.

Oleksandr Pertsovsky has been working at “Ukrzaliznytsia” since 2020. He was a member of the board and was responsible for the passenger direction.

Yevhen Lyashchenko, who has been the chairman of the board since March 2023, will work as a member of the board until the end of the contract with “Ukrzaliznytsia”.

Also, today, October 21, Volodymyr Krot, Orest Lohunov and Anton Mishyn were dismissed from the positions of the board members of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

At the beginning of October, it became known that Yevhen Lyashchenko resigned. Such a decision could be caused by the fact that the end of his contract as the chairman of the board falls on the new budget year, and new projects for 2025 need to be planned in the current year.

