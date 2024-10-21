During the night, air defense shot down 59 drones — another 45 were lost in location

On the night of October 21, Russia attacked Ukraine with 119 drones and missiles. Air defense forces shot down 59 Russian drones, another 45 were lost in location. There are several hits on civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

A total of 119 means of air attack of the Russian Federation were discovered by the radio engineering forces:

one "Iskander-M/KN-23" ballistic missile (launched from Crimea);

one Kh-35 guided air missile (launched from the airspace in the Black Sea);

one Kh-31P guided air missile (launched from the airspace in the Black Sea);

116 BpLA (launch areas: Russian Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Air defense worked in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Poltava regions.

