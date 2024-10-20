At night, anti-aircraft defense shot down 31 drones out of 49

On the night of October 20, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 31 enemy drones out of 49. Another 13 Russian drones were lost in location. Two enemy UAVs flew in the direction of Belarus.

This was reported by the command of the Air Force of Ukraine.

That night, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the territory of Crimea, as well as Shahed type UAVs and unspecified drones.

The air attack of the Russian army was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air Defense Forces worked in Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Odesa, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions.

On the morning of October 20, the Russians attacked the energy infrastructure in the Sumy region. Currently, 37,000 people in 104 settlements in the Romanian region are temporarily without electricity.

