False statements about mobilization and TRCs may be subject to criminal penalties

Law enforcement officers can open criminal proceedings for spreading distorted information about mobilization and territorial recruit centers (TRCs).

This was reported by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It was emphasized that despite the wide information and educational campaign of the state to explain mobilization measures, cases of spreading distorted and unverified information, aimed at destabilizing the socio-political situation in the country, inciting sentiments among the population and, as a result, disrupting the mobilization of citizens to the ranks of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have become more frequent.

Any distortions and manipulative interpretations of the requirements of the current legislation of Ukraine regarding mobilization, dissemination of false, compromising information, evaluation judgments without clear reasoning, aimed at undermining the security measures of the state, fall under the article on obstructing the work of the Ukrainian military, which is punishable by imprisonment from five to eight years Therefore, law enforcement officers can initiate criminal proceedings against people who do this in order to protect the legitimate activities of the Defense Forces and the safety of citizens, the Ground Forces say.

Speculations on the topic of mobilization in the information space, which consist of direct accusations of allegedly illegal actions by representatives of TRC, will be checked by law enforcement agencies within their powers and competencies.

At the same time, the Ground Forces noted that any violations by TRC themselves do not remain without proper assessment and control by the Ground Forces command. Each case is given a proper legal assessment with all the sanctions provided for by Ukrainian legislation.

Also, the Ground Forces added that in all regional centers of Ukraine, without exception, effective interaction of TRC with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraineʼs human rights representative has been established.

The command of the Ground Forces called on citizens, media and bloggers to use only official and verified information.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.