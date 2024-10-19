A week before the elections in Japan, the office of the ruling party was attacked

A man attacked the headquarters of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan a week before the parliamentary elections.

This was reported by the Japanese broadcaster NHK.

Around 6 a.m., a white van arrived at the party office. The attacker — 49-year-old Atsunobu Usuda, a resident of the city of Kawaguchi — threw five Molotov cocktails on the territory of the partyʼs capital office, and then crashed into the fence of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishibaʼs residence.

In order not to be detained, he threw something similar to flares at the police cars and at his own car. Later, several more Molotov cocktail bottles were found in his car.

Usuda was arrested on the spot. The fire was quickly extinguished, no one was injured. However, Usudaʼs motives are still being investigated — he remained silent during the interrogation.

The attack on the headquarters of the ruling party took place eight days before the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27. The Liberal Democratic Party, which had the majority of seats in the recently dissolved parliament, has lost its former popularity due to corruption scandals.

