GUR: A car with a Russian major was blown up in Luhansk

A car carrying Russian Major Dmytro Pervukha was blown up in temporarily occupied Luhansk. He was the "chief of staff for the service of troops and security of the military service" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The explosion took place on October 18, around 11:40 a.m. in the center of Luhansk — a UAZ "Patriot" car was blown up. Pervukha sat in it. According to GUR, the Russian died.

The Ukrainian intelligence notes that Pervukha was involved in war crimes in Ukraine. He was in the service of the 273 intelligence center subordinate to the Russian General Staff (military unit 53847), based in Novosibirsk.

