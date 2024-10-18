The GUR fighters liberated the village of Kruhlyakivka in the Kharkiv region. It is important for the defense of Kupyansk

Fighters of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense liberated and “cleaned” the village of Kruhlyakivka of the Kupyansk district (Kharkiv region), and its surroundings from the Russians. This settlement is important for the defense of Kupyansk.

This was reported to GUR.

From October 7 to 14, the fighters of the "Brotherhood" unit as part of the “Tymur” special unit of GUR of the Ministry of Defense, with the support of the 77th separate airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, carried out this operation. Now all the ways of movement of the occupiers are mined.

In Kruhlyakivka, the Russian army lost more than a platoon of infantry in close combat. During the assault, Ukrainian soldiers captured Russian soldiers and received important intelligence from them. Replenishment of the exchange fund will help return Ukrainian defenders from captivity.

