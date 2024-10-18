An employee of “Ukrzaliznytsia” was sentenced to life imprisonment for treason

An employee of "Ukrzaliznytsia" in the Dnipropetrovsk region was sentenced to life imprisonment for the fact that he directed strikes of the Russian army against the echelons of the Armed Forces. He was found guilty of treason.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

SBU writes that the person involved in the case was preparing coordinates for Russian attacks on the military and critical infrastructure of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The Russians were mainly interested in railway junctions, which are used to transport heavy weapons and ammunition to the front. It is also about geolocation of Ukrainian soldiers and military equipment.

SBU detained an agent of the Russian special services in January of this year — during the search, a mobile phone with evidence of work in the Russian Federation was seized from him.

According to the investigation, the person involved in the case was recruited in pro-Russian Telegram channels, where the 39-year-old railway worker supported Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

