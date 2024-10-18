The National Award of Film Critics “Kinokolo” has declared the winners of 2024

The 7th National Award of Film Critics "Kinokolo" has declared the winners of 2024.
This is an annual award that was established in 2018. It defines the achievements of Ukrainian cinematography and film industry figures over the past year on behalf of the community of film critics of Ukraine.
This year, awards were presented in 11 nominations. For the first time, the documentary nomination was divided into full and short films.
List of laureates
For achievements:
- Cultural manager and curator of film programs Olha Birzul "Your Book about Cinema".
The best animated film:
- "I died in Irpin." Director — Anastasia Falileyeva, producers — Anastasia Falileyeva, Martin Vandas, Yurai Krasnohorski.
Best Short Documentary:
- "Where Russia Ends". Director — Oleksiy Radynskyi, producer — Lyuba Knorozok.
Best Short Feature Film:
- "Additional Scenes". Directors — Roman Khimei, Yarema Malashchuk, producer — Viktor Shevchenko.
Best Feature Documentary:
- "Fragments of Ice". Director — Maria Stoyanova, producers — Alina Horlova, Maksym Nakonechny.
Opening of the year:
- "Fragments of Ice". Director — Maria Stoyanova.
The best script of the film:
- For the film "The Editorial Office" — Alla Tyutyunnyk, Roman Bondarchuk, Daria Averchenko.
The best actor:
- Viktor Zhdanov ("Grey Bees").
The best actress:
- Olena Uzlyuk ("Lessons of Tolerance").
The best direction:
- Dmytro Moiseyev ("Grey Bees").
The best feature film:
- "Grey bees", directed by Dmytro Moiseyev, produced by Ivanna Diadiura.
