Israel could eliminate Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed about the elimination of three militants of the pro-Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip. Among them may be the leader of the Yahya Sinwar group.

This was reported by the IDF press service.

Now Israel cannot establish the identity of the eliminated militants. No signs of the presence of hostages were found in the building where they were liquidated. IDF did not provide other details.

Sinwar is considered one of the organizers of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. He became the head of the political bureau of Hamas on August 6, after the elimination of the previous leader Ismail Haniya in Tehran.

At the end of September 2024, The Jerusalem Post wrote that Israel was verifying information regarding the possible elimination of Sinwar in the Gaza Strip. Then it was not confirmed. So there is a possibility that Sinwar has disconnected again and is hiding like he did before.

