Ukraine and Greece signed a bilateral security agreement

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis signed the Agreement on cooperation in the field of security.

This is stated on the website of the President of Ukraine.

It is about the fact that Greece will provide additional resources to accelerate the training of Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel for F-16 aircraft.

The agreement also includes clauses on economic partnership, security cooperation, support for sanctions against Russia, holding the aggressor state accountable and compensating for damages.

Ukraine and Greece will cooperate in the fields of culture, education and art. Greece will participate in the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine and support the Peace Formula, as well as Ukraineʼs future membership in the EU and NATO.

Currently, Ukraine has concluded 27 bilateral security agreements to implement the provisions of the G7 Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine, adopted in Vilnius on July 12, 2023.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.