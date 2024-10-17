6 people died in a road accident in Vinnytsia. Among them are teenagers

Six people, including two minors, died in a traffic accident near the village of Pysarivka in Vinnytsia region.

This was reported to the National Police.

The police established that the 36-year-old driver of the DAF truck lost control, drove into the oncoming traffic lane and collided with the Renault Trafik minibus.

The driver of the minibus and five of his passengers — 16, 17, 19, 23-year-old residents of Vinnytsia district and a 21-year-old resident of Zhmerynka district — died at the scene.

The truck driver was hospitalized. He was already detained and his blood was taken for a toxicological examination. The man faces up to ten years in prison with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

The truck and minibus were sent to the detention center.

