BTS member Jung Hoseok has returned from the army

Already the second member of the South Korean band BTS Jung Hoseok, better known by his stage name J-Hope, has returned from the army.

All healthy Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to serve. Hoseok enlisted in the army last April, becoming the second BTS member after Kim Seokjin to undergo mandatory military service. He served as an instructor at the 36th Infantry Divisionʼs training camp in Wonju City, Gangwon-do Province.

Another member of the group Seokjin who was the first member of BTS to go on active duty and return this June, met fellow member Hoseok and helped reporters hold the microphones.

Hoseok thanked everyone who waited for him and supported him.

"I would like to say a few words of thanks. Thanks to you, I served and came back healthy. Thank you very much for this. I would also like to thank the journalists who have come a long way to get here. I was able to complete my service and come back safe and sound thanks to our fans,” said Hoseok.

The other five members — Min Yoongi, Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jung Jungook — continue to serve. BTS will not reunite until 2025 when all members are discharged from the military.

The South Korean band BTS was founded in 2013 and consists of seven members. Over the years of its existence, it became popular all over the world and received the status of a Korean "cultural ambassador". Currently, BTS videos are gaining a billion views. And the band itself creates songs in collaboration with popular American and European artists such as Coldplay and Halsey.

