“I hate these bastards.” SBU detained an official of “Ukrenergo” who justified the war and downplayed the consequences of strikes

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a “Ukrenergo” official who justified Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

This was reported by SBU.

The figure is one of the heads of the security department of the state-owned enterprise, who was responsible for the protection of strategically important facilities of the United Energy System of Ukraine.

According to the case file, in conversations with colleagues and acquaintances, the official justified the war crimes of the Russians, in particular air attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. The figure also leaked information to his friends on the phone about the consequences of strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities.

At the same time, the official praised the Kremlin regime, questioned Ukraineʼs statehood and told how he hates Ukrainians and wants to "kill them all."

The law enforcement officers published excerpts from his phone conversations, where the official can be heard saying: "F*ck, I hate these bastards Ukes so much. I hate them with every fiber of my soul! A little more and Iʼll fuck them all — from dogs to these bastards. It was not the Jews that Hitler had to exterminate."

SBU cyber specialists documented the crimes and detained an official of “Ukrenergo” at his home in Kyiv. During the searches, they found correspondence in which he praises the Kremlin regime and Soviet communist symbols.

Law enforcement officers informed the detainee of the suspicion of justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants, committed by an official (Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The perpetrator faces up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime, in particular, regarding the illegal dissemination of information that is a state secret.

"Ukrenergo" reported that on October 14, an employee was suspended from performing his official duties, against whom SBU began proceedings under the article on the exploitation of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

NEC “Ukrenergo” provides maximum cooperation with the investigation. The company also created an internal commission that conducts an official inspection," the company emphasized.

