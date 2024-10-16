New York hosted the Victoriaʼs Secret Fashion Show for the first time since 2018

For the first time since 2018, the Victoriaʼs Secret Fashion Show took place in New York.

The event was broadcast on the companyʼs YouTube channel.

The show opened with the phrase: "An all-new Victoriaʼs Secret fashion show where women take the power into their own hands and take center stage."

"Angels" took the podium: 43-year-old Adriana Lima, 50-year-old Tyra Banks and Kate Moss, and 56-year-old Carla Bruni.

Also, two transgender models took part in the show: Alex Konsani and Valentina Sampaio. So the brand fulfilled the promise that gender is not an obstacle for a model to get "wings".

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The event also featured k-pop star Lisa, South African singer Tyla and pop legend Cher performing their biggest hits.

The brand took a six-year hiatus from fashion after accusations of non-inclusive underwear sizes and sexism. The main feature of the shows were models with ideal parameters by industry standards, but in 2018 the Victoriaʼs Secret show had the lowest ratings.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.