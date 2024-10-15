Ground Forces Commander Pavlyuk initiated an investigation into the incident in the Asgard unit

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk initiated an official investigation after the appeal of the Asgard military group.

The day before, the "Asgard" military released a video in which Oleksandr Dmitriev, nicknamed "Tikhokhod", allegedly threatens the military unit, humiliates and promises to "break them over the knee." The fighters noted that Dmitriev is "a civilian who allows himself to interfere in the work of the unit", and they call him an adviser to commander Pavlyuk.

On October 14, the command of the Ground Forces announced that the incident that occurred in the "Asgard" unit will be thoroughly investigated.

After that, Oleksandr Pavlyuk initiated an official investigation by the Military Service of Law and Order in the Armed Forces of Ukraine — the conclusions and decisions, according to him, will be public. He also noted that justice "will be ensured in full accordance with the norms of the current legislation.”



For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.