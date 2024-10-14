KIIS poll: 59% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky — the indicator has been holding up since May

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is trusted by 59% of surveyed Ukrainians — such indicators have been maintained since May 2024. Currently, 37% of respondents do not trust the president.

This is evidenced by the results of a study by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

In the east of Ukraine, 51% of surveyed Ukrainians trust the president, another 45% do not. In other regions of the country, the level of trust is higher, it is fixed at the level of 58-62%. At the same time, 35-38% of surveyed Ukrainians expressed distrust.

Respondents who believe that Western countries want a just peace for Ukraine trust the president more. Among them, 69% expressed trust, while 29% did not trust. Among surveyed Ukrainians who have a different opinion and those who could not decide on an answer, 50% and 47% respectively trust the president, 48% and 42% do not trust him, respectively.

The survey was conducted from September 20 to October 3 — 2,004 adult respondents living in the territory controlled by Ukraine took part. The questions were formulated about trust in Volodymyr Zelensky, and not in the president as an institution.

How trust in Zelensky changed during his tenure

After the 2019 presidential and parliamentary elections, 80% of Ukrainians trusted Volodymyr Zelensky. However, by February 2022, the level of trust gradually decreased to 37%. After the full-scale invasion, 90% of Ukrainians polled trusted the president. By the end of December 2023, the level of trust decreased to 77%, by February 2024 – to 64%, by May 2024 – to 59%. The level of trust is still at this level.

